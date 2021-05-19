Heated maskless rebellion on House floor Tuesday



















Politico reporter for Congress, Melanie Zanona said there was a “heated scene on the House floor” around 8 or so yesterday as Republicans refused to wear masks. A Democrat member went over and confronted a few of them.

Rep. Thomas Massie shouted back at the Democrat: “I can’t hear you” with your mask on.

Among the rebels, protesting Pelosi’s performance mask mandate were Brian Mast, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, Mary Miller, Beth Van Duyne, Thomas Massie, Ralph Norman, Bob Good, Greg Steube, and Chip Roy.

Thomas Massie tweeted yesterday, “Thought America might like to know this… Few congressmen or staff or guards are wearing masks in the hallways or offices. ONLY ON THE FLOOR FOR TV. It’s all theatrics folks.”

Democrats have been caught repeatedly ditching the mask. The mask is for show.

Massie added, “We’ve had enough. We are refusing to wear our masks on the floor during this vote in spite of Pelosi’s threat to take $500 from each of us. Her rule is not based on science. All you need to know is the mask rule has only ever applied to members when they can be seen on TV!”

Pelosi enacted this mask rule back in June of 2020, but added the financial penalty in January 2021, after three Democrat lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19. She blamed the Republicans who refused to wear masks.

Members of the House and the Senate are constantly tested and that should have been enough. In fact, Dem Rep. Gwen Moore tested positive for COVID in late December but still showed up in person for the Speaker of the House vote, claiming her doctor okayed it without a negative test.

The Republicans will be fined. It’s $500 for the first offense and $2500 for the second.

Related

















