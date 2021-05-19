McConnell rejects the current plan to probe the 1-6 riot



















Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told his fellow Republicans during a closed-door caucus lunch Tuesday he can’t support a Jan. 6 commission in its current form. Axios got the information from two sources.

The House vote is today. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposes the commission but several Republicans want it, and apparently the destruction of their own party. This commission is clearly a political trap.

McConnell made comments to his colleagues along the lines of, “There’s 41 of us who could change this, and I think we should,” sources said.

The deal isn’t dead but they want changes, except for John Katko, Cheney’s friend, who voted to impeach. He supports the deal.

McConnell spoke publicly following the lunch and said he is “pushing the pause button” on the legislation, adding the GOP conference is “undecided.”

He explained the DoJ and other congressional committees are investigating and another commission will interfere.

Democrats say Republicans want to reframe the narrative and Republicans say it’s unfair [hey won’t investigate the violent communists of Antifa and BLM, who have actually killed people]. They also know it’s a trap to hurt Republicans until the next election.

The subpoenas will be weaponized, of course. Democrats can call anyone they want to damage their reputations. They could call Donald Trump, Republicans who wanted the certification delayed, and so on.

It will possibly alienate the base as well if Republicans torch Donald Trump.

On the other hand, if it goes through anyway, they want to be involved.

Related

















