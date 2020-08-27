Black man commits suicide, then looting, violence, vandalism ensues

A murder suspect in Minneapolis killed himself as police closed in on him. The man was black and shot himself in front of several bystanders. Minutes earlier, he shot and killed a man in a parking garage. About 90 minutes after the shooting, police announced that it was not a police-involved shooting. A person with a megaphone went through downtown to make the same announcement.

“Protests” began anyway and devolved into looting and vandalism as soon as night fell. Any excuse works.

These people are simply criminals. Democrats don’t know the difference between criminals, rioters, and protesters, but they want to run the country.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis and said the National Guard would be deployed in the area.

This grand theft and violence aren’t about black victims. They’re about stealing and causing violence.

In this first clip, they are strolling into Saks to loot, after they smashed the window.

More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods. pic.twitter.com/tgUIyoIMvf — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

The looters also hit a liquor store and a medical arts building.

Mayor Frey issued a curfew and said, “This is a tragic incident for all involved. What the city needs now is healing, not more property destruction.”

Healing??? Is that what he thinks this is about? Seriously?

HARRIS ENCOURAGES MAYHEM

The mayhem is going on in blue cities and it’s being encouraged by our own vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris — Willie Brown’s former squeeze.

This dizzy knee-dropper promoting riots and mayhem… pic.twitter.com/wTkzFNHv8q — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 27, 2020

SHE WANTS MORE OF THIS

BLM are rioting and looting in Minneapolis again after a murder suspect committed suicide. The rioters are falsely claiming police killed him. There’s a graphic video proving what happened. They don’t care. pic.twitter.com/hIN6YHGfWt — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 27, 2020

Looting and violence has erupted in Minneapolis after a man shot himself as police approached him. How is this the fault of the police? pic.twitter.com/hkvYlMIIqv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

Looting in downtown Minneapolis. Haskell’s liquor store and Medical Arts building included. This is all linked to alleged suicide of suspect in earlier homicide. Crowds down here were convinced he was shot by police. pic.twitter.com/zaIKUw8IlC — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020