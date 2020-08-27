Biden doesn’t know the difference between Jacob Blake and Kyle Rittenhouse

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Joe Biden to not debate Donald Trump. Her ‘reasoning’ is he lies all the time.

That isn’t the real reason. It’s clear Joe Biden isn’t competent to debate anyone.

“I don’t think there should be any debates,” says Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/zVeOfQBUPV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

Take his conversation with Anderson Cooper. He didn’t even know the difference between Jacob Blake, the black man shot by police while resisting arrest, and Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who shot three rioters in Kenosha.

Biden is oblivious:

Joe Biden just confused Jacob Blake with 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse… pic.twitter.com/QAnp6pO75K — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

It would be sad if it weren’t for the fact that Biden spent 47 years in government doing nothing to help Americans.

The voting starts in September, not November 3rd, and it might be prior to any debates. If Biden wins, he’ll be elected by a lot of people who haven’t a clue as to how senile he is.

Kamala Harris gave a speech today blaming President Trump for the coronavirus and then walked out without answering a question.

She has to give the speeches because Joe can’t be trusted in public. He needs to stay in the basement. Prior to this, his wife Jill was giving the speeches.

Kamala Harris just walked out without taking questions. I only hear *one* reporter trying to ask her a question on her way out. pic.twitter.com/BgYWoV5dMD — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

Harris is promoting riots and mayhem. That’s her contribution to society:

This dizzy knee-dropper promoting riots and mayhem… pic.twitter.com/wTkzFNHv8q — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 27, 2020