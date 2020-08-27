NY Times writes sympathetic articles about pedophiles

A NY Times article by Margo Kaplan claims pedophilia is just a disorder. The pedo is just a victim of an illness, according to the author.

Margo Kaplan is an associate professor at Rutgers. This woman is teaching people.

Pedos simply need help. She wants pedos included under The Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibiting discrimination.

If that happens, just try to put these pedos in prison. They’ll cry discrimination.

The left thinks no one is responsible for their behavior. Everyone is a victim of circumstance and genetics.

In another article, Convicted of Sex Crimes, but With No Victims, writer Michael Winerip describes one pedo who didn’t commit a crime.

The entire article is an apologetic for a pedo who at age 23 showed up at the door of a 13-year-old with condoms. He claims he did nothing wrong since the girl wasn’t 13, but rather a police woman.

The sympathetic article bemoans the poor man’s dilemma. He says he’s innocent, his mother says he’s innocent, and the NY Times thinks so too apparently.

The article subtitle is: An online sting operation to catch child predators snared hundreds of men. What were they really guilty of?

The NYT is disgusting and harmful to our culture. Showing up at the door of a 13-year-old with condoms is not okay.