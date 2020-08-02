Black man loses it on ‘protesters’ blocking the road

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong tweeted out a video of a Black man in Austin trying to get to work when the ‘protesters’ kept him from traveling on the highway. He got out of his car to tell them to get out of the roadway. He started out calmly and ended up using colorful language.

“Hey look, I understand the___. I appreciate it, but I got to go to work, I’m Black,” the man said. “I got to go to work. I got bills. I got kids. Get the f_ out of my way. I’m about to air this b_h out. I got to go to work.”

Austin is the most left-wing city in Texas, although other cities in Texas are close.

Watch:

A black man got out of his car in Austin to scold Black Lives Matter protesters for blocking the roads and preventing him from going to work and feeding his kids. pic.twitter.com/8V4KewGkWL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2020