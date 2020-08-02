Pompeo: “something’s not right” about Feinstein & her chauffeur-spy

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures today. He didn’t hold back.

He told the Fox News host, “something’s not quite right” with Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein. Pompeo wondered about her 20-year ties to a Chinese ex-spy and her frequent meetings with the Iranian foreign minister.

They discussed sanctions on the Chinese and Pompeo made it clear that U.S. companies need to understand what their business with China means in terms of slave labor in particular.

Pompeo noted the President will soon take action against TikTok and other companies owned by the Chinese Communist Party that present security risks.

SOMETHING’S NOT RIGHT ABOUT DIANNE

Then he harshly criticized Senator Feinstein.

“Maria I saw the statement by Senator Feinstein, I found it perplexing. I saw statements of senior American CEOs from the big tech companies this week saying they hadn’t heard or seen about intellectual property theft from the United States. That’s crazy talk,” he said.

“Here’s the good news. The good news is we’re getting nearly every member of Congress aligned along the administration’s policies with China. When we voted for Hong Kong freedom there were over 400 votes in the House and nearly every vote in the Senate.

He then added that he thinks “the tide is turning in the United States and across the world as the threat of the Chinese Communist Party becomes clearer.

This is a battle, not about China, “but about authoritarianism and freedom.”

“I was struck by Dianne Feinstein because didn’t she have a driver for 20 years that we ended up finding out was a Chinese spy?” Bartiromo said.

“We did. You’ll recall, she meets with some frequency with Foreign Minister Zarif there too. There’s something not quite right. And this is not consistent with America’s national security in either case. These are adversaries that intend harm for her state of California and I wish she would not engage in this kind of rhetoric and these kind of meetings that undermine these kind of efforts,” the secretary of state said.

Zarif’s a bad guy and has responsibility for their terrorist Revolutionary Guards.

Is there any doubt that he is correct?

Watch: