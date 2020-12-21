Black-on-black Murders of Old Women and Children in Chicago “Really Challenging”

Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan was asked about the Chicago high murder rate. “It’s just been really challenging altogether on top of all the challenges detectives face when they are working these murder cases.”



In reference to 2020, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that it has been “a year like no other.” The city is on track to break all-time murder records for the perpetually violent city.



As of yesterday, 739 people have been murdered in Chicago this year. That includes a 71-year-old woman who died after being shot multiple times in her home Sunday evening.



She was one of 39 people shot this weekend alone. The woman was among the six who died. Over 4,000 people have been shot in Chicago this year.



Last month alone, Chicago recorded 58 homicides, a whopping 45 percent increase from last November. Overall, murders in 2020 are up 55 percent from 2019. This in spite of the fact that police have taken an astounding 10,000 illegal guns off the streets of Chicago.



May 31st of this year saw 18 murders in Chicago in a 24-hour period. Then on July 21st, 15 people were shot in a single incident. At a funeral, no less!



Superintendent Brown said there are an estimated 100,000 gang members in 55 known gangs who are divided into 2,500 subsets of gangs. They are mostly black and hispanic. And they are still well armed.



To make matters worse, most of the shootings and murders have gone unsolved. Even when surveillance videos are available, shooters are rarely apprehended. This is the case when 65-year-old retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Dwain Williams was murdered in broad daylight. Only two of the four black teenage shooters have been arrested for the December 4th murder.





CITIES VIE FOR MURDER CAPITAL TITLE



But Chicago isn’t the only city seeing unprecedented gun violence. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported that the number of shootings in November had risen “to levels unseen in years.”



The NYPD reported an uptick in shootings of 112 percent compared to November 2019. When compared to all of last year, gun violence in New York City has skyrocketed by 96 percent.



An NYPD press release stated that gun violence presents a “significant safety challenge” to people across the city. That’s a stunning understatement!



Although police in these big cities with large black populations acknowledge the problem with black-on-black shootings, they seem unable to stem the violence.



Even Ferguson, Missouri, where Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in 2014, has seen a rash of black-on-black murders. There have been over 200 murders in Ferguson just in 2020. Where is the outrage?



In 2014, there were wide-spread riots after Brown’s death. But hundreds of blacks have been murdered by other blacks since then. So, do black lives matter? Seems not.



MURDERED BLACK CHILDREN DON’T MATTER



By the end of July, 24 children under the age of 10 had been shot in Chicago, five of them died. Even the deaths of little children couldn’t make a dent in the violence.



According to an AP report, children in other large cities are being caught in the crossfire. In Columbus, Ohio, 13 children had been murdered by the end of July. A 7-year-old boy in Philadelphia was shot in the head and killed while sitting on his porch. He was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.



The Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Chicago Catholic priest of 40+ years, said the willingness to shoot whoever is near the intended target is the “new normal.” He went on to say, “I don’t think they’re trying to kill kids but I think they’re attitude is, I may not get you, but I know those are your friends and family out there and I will get somebody you know.”



In other words, old black women and little black children are now fair game. They are nothing more than collateral damage in the unrelenting violence of Democrat-run cities with large black populations.



Don’t tell me black lives matter. Black lives don’t even matter to blacks.





