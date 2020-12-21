Betrayed! NY Times ‘Martial law’ story is a 100% lie

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne blasted President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House lawyers in comments posted online Sunday about a meeting at the White House Friday night.

He said Mark Meadows wants him to concede and the President is getting bad advice.

He also said that The NY Times story was a complete fabrication.

“My involvement is I was in the room when it happened. The raised voices included my own. I can promise you: President Trump is being terribly served by his advisers. They want him to lose and are lying to him. He is surrounding by mendacious mediocrities.”..In addition, any suggestion if there was talk of a military coup or martial law is also a flat lie. 100% false. I was there for 4 1/2 hours, I heard the entire conversation, that is a 100% fabrication.”

In addition, any suggestion if there was talk of a military coup or martial law is also a flat lie. 100% false. I was there for 4 1/2 hours, I heard the entire conversation, that is a 100% fabrication. https://t.co/YloZGhEcpl — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) December 20, 2020