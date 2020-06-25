Black police officer tells white woman what the problem is, it’s not racism

By
M. Dowling
-
1

A dopey white woman was telling a Black police officer he could be racist because of systemic racism. She told the white officer he was too, although he has a Black wife. Then she called him a liar and one of the Black police officers stepped in and told her what was really going on. And it wasn’t racism.

She can’t listen or learn, however.

It’s a good clip and worth watching to the end.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply