Carly Fiorina wants what Dems want so she’ll vote for Joe

Carly Fiorina, a former RINO candidate for president, is showing her true colors. She wants everything the Democrats want if her Twitter feed is accurate. And the corporate leader will vote for demented Joe Biden who is in the hands of all far-left advisers.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump. And, you know, elections are binary choices. I will say this: I think, I hope, that Biden understands that this moment in history calls for him to be a leader, not a politician,” Fiorina told The Atlantic’s podcast The Ticket in an interview released Thursday.

However, she can support a man who is obviously in the throes of dementia and who will serve the far-left base.

It’s not simply that she is against the President. She is calling for the same thing Democrats want: anti-police laws, corrupt mail-in voting, diversity, diversity, and diversity.

She is retweeting comments from communist VanJones in support and thinks a few cases of black men dying at the hands of the police proves there is systemic racism. One of the cases she mentions doesn’t include the police at all.

MAIL-IN VOTING IS COMMON SENSE?

Georgia was a disgrace. Mail-in voting is common sense and works well all over the country. Every citizen must have equal treatment under the law and an equal opportunity to vote. (2/2) — Carly Fiorina (@CarlyFiorina) June 11, 2020

She is apparently losing sleep over the deaths of Rayshard Brooks, whose autopsy we have yet to see, and George Floyd. Fiorina is very critical of the police. It seems she has made the same calculation other powerful corporations have made — it pays to go far-left.

Fiorina is one of many Republicans who don’t belong in the party and who corrupt it.