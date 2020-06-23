Black student group at Rice U demands segregation

A student group at Rice University in Houston, Texas, is “demanding” the administration fund a “non-residential , segregated Black House” on campus. They are also insisting the university remove a prominent statue of the university’s founder.

George Floyd’s death is an excuse for college students taught by Marxists to demand changes based on Black Lives Matter policies.

There is a call for a “Black House” in a Facebook post on Rice’s official Graduate Student Association (GSA) page, written by Rice graduate research assistant Dani Perdue.

“Here are what black undergraduate students have demanded from Rice Universuty [sic] administration,” Perdue wrote. “I hope they are listening! #NoMoreLipService #blacklivesmatter.”

The post also insists on the removal of the iconic statue of the university founder William Marsh Rich.

Also on the list of demands: more black professors, well-being counselors, and therapists, hate speech incorporated into Rice’s code of conduct, and more black students.

The Rice Black Student Association (BSA) has published a long list of demands, including that “If a Black new student requests to have a Black roommate [during orientation week], that request be honored.”

The residential house they are demanding will have the features of a residential college but will accommodate only black students and black organizations.

Jim Crow is alive and well.

Moreover, the students assert, “course descriptions should include tags that indicate what race/ethnic/cultural groups are included since many course titles do not make it clear if they include diverse perspectives in their course material.”

This is a divisive move and it’s definitely on the Marxist Black Lives Matter wish list.

After students commented , actively rejecting the idea, those comments started to disappear, Fox News reported.

Eventually, the demand list disappeared also, but Fox put it on Scribd:

Tangible Ways to Improve th… by Fox News on Scribd