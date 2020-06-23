LAPD officer says a used tampon was put in his frappuccino at Starbucks

An off-duty officer with the LAPD ordered a frappuccino from a Starbucks inside of a Target yesterday, using his police credit union card, and ended up finding a disgusting tampon in his coffee. Whoever did it is a repugnant fool and it is a crime.

The LAPPL said, “This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency. We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions.”

Since it was inside Target, the Starbucks employee who did it is technically a Target staffer. Target said they are aware of the incident and Starbucks is following up.

It should be easy to discover who did it from video, but who knows.

LASD told the Fox reporter that detectives have pulled the surveillance video and are now in the process of reviewing it. He was also told the officer angrily went back inside to confront the staff once he made the discovery

Most of the comments on the post say they don’t believe it and think it’s a hoax. We will see.

