Black Teen Shot Two Black Boys in the Back Because They Asked Him …

Laroy Battle, 19, shot 17-year-old Jesean Francis and 16-year-old Charles Riley in the back, killing them both, when they left a convenience store after buying candy with a friend.



Why? The boys asked Battle, who is 6’4”, how tall he was because they told him they wanted to grow up to be as tall as him, the Deputy Chief of Detectives said. Battle chased down the three boys and shot two of them in the back. Their friend was unharmed in the shooting. All of the teenaged boys were black.



Where and when did this happen? In Chicago on Father’s Day weekend. Now three fathers don’t have their sons anymore. Battle is being held without bond on two counts of first-degree murder, while the fathers of Francis and Riley are planning their son’s funerals.



Battle did not know the three high school boys and the store owner said there was no altercation in his store. Battle fired nine shots, hitting and killing two of the three boys. He shot them in the back.



Battle had previously been convicted of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and sentenced to 18 months of probation in December 2019, as reported by WBBM News Radio in Chicago. He was on probation at the time of the murders.



Did you hear about this on the news? Of course not! Black-on-black crime does not get reported in the news. It doesn’t further the Black Lives Matter agenda because the two boys weren’t shot by white cops, even though they were shot in the back.



This is part of an alarming and deadly killing rampage in black communities. Just one month ago Chicago had its deadliest day in six decades when 18 people were murdered in one day. Over 100 people were shot during that weekend.



Two weeks ago in Chicago, over the Father’s Day weekend, 104 people were shot, 15 fatally, including Francis and Riley. As of one week ago, and astonishing 1,508 people in Chicago have been shot!



There were 17 shooting in New York City on Saturday. There have been more than 500 shootings so far this year. ABC7NY reports that “Gun violence ramped up considerably this month.” (June)



Five people were hurt in five different shooting in Minneapolis on Sunday in just an 8-hour period. The day before three people were injured in two separate shootings. The weekend before that 11 people were shot and one man was killed in Minneapolis.



What do you expect when there are calls to defund the police? What do you expect when rioters keep police from responding to calls? What do you expect when these cities have been run by Democrats for decades, and nothing ever improves?



Black Lives Matter keeps protesting that black lives matter, but matter to whom? Certainly black lives don’t matter to Black Lives Matter, or they would be in Chicago and New York City and Minneapolis protesting the shootings and murders of black people in those cities.



When black teens are shot in the back and murdered for asking how tall another black teen is, the problem in America is not “systemic white racism.”





Image from: Chicago Police video