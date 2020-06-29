Remdesivir to charge hundreds per vial, more if patient’s privately insured

Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD -1.22% detailed its pricing plans for Covid-19 drug remdesivir, saying it will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for a typical patient with commercial insurance. It won’t cost patients anything, of course.
The drugmaker on Monday disclosed its pricing plans as it prepares to begin charging for the drug in July. The U.S. has been distributing remdesivir donated by Gilead since the drug was authorized for emergency use in May, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Under the company’s plans, Gilead will charge a higher price for patients with private insurance in the U.S., and a lower price for U.S. government health programs like Medicare and all other developed countries that insure their patients directly.
The government price will be $390 per dose or $2,340 per patient for the shortest treatment course and $4,290 for a longer treatment course.
Gilead said in the U.S. it will charge nongovernment buyers such as hospitals about $520 per dose, or a third more than the government price, for patients who are commercially insured. That works out to $3,120 for a patient getting the shorter, more common course of treatment, and $5,720 for the longer treatment duration.
The agreement gives the government large supplies through September. The last donated vials were shipped on Monday.
HHS doesn’t actually get the half-million doses, just a guarantee at a price no greater to hospitals than WAC (Wholesale Acquisition Price).
Does it work? It shows promising results, but, as with all drugs, it has side effects. Early tests have doctors feeling optimistic. It was originally developed for Ebola.
I thought I read where all the expenses for the CCP virus were gonna’ be covered by the Federal Government….? Or was I dreaming’ ??
I HOPE the government pays for it – ’cause then it will be free and won’t cost us anything at all !! FREE !! NO COST to anyone!!
I guess all those scientists at Gilead are also working fro free, too?
I like your sarcasm. Trouble is, too many people believe it.
Sorry, I added a line to clarify. Patients don’t pay.
M. Dowling: I see where you added that. So…..the hospitals pay for the drug – but cannot charge the patient? So do they ‘eat it’ and make it up by charging $50 for the box of Kleenex you used? Or do they bill the Federal Government? And if so, why is the Hospital being charged more than the government in the first place, IF it will be paid by the govt? Or..if paid by the ‘commercial insurance’ – don’t you reckon that at least part of that will be paid by the patient in deductibles and co-pays…????
Sumptin’ stinks here…..but generally does when this kind of stuff happens with Big Pharma, the government and the Ins cC’s…….
I agree, nothing is free.
I wonder how much the “experts” piece of the action is. Many of us have been saying all along, “Follow the money.” HCQ has been ignored or had false claims about safety even though it is proven to be effective in over 90% of cases, is generic so inexpensive and proven to be safe when taken as directed instead of overdosed as clinical trials did to patients who either had bad reactions or died.