Reddit bans 2,000 sites including the Donald, Twitch bans Trump for hate speech

After making an announcement that they were purging so-called hate speech, they purged some of the most popular sites on Reddit. More than 2,000 sites were purged, including the pro-Trump community, the__Donald, and the popular left-wing community ChapTrapHouse.

The __Donald was banned after 4 months of inactivity. There were almost 800,000 people on it but they kept censoring pro-Trump comments. We’re on the donald.win now and they are taking refugees.

Now, look at this, after 4 months of no one posting, they allegedly violated rules 1, 2 and 8, whatever they are:

It is interesting to note that the Chinese Communist Party made a $150 million investment in Reddit. The pivot away from sites with free speech should not come as a surprise.

In addition to banning thousands of communities, they are banning users who “upvote” content which they now declare as “hate speech.” Even if you don’t post the content, you’re toast if you upvoted it or simply engaged.

“I have to admit that I’ve struggled with balancing my values as an American, and around free speech and free expression, with my values and the company’s values around common human decency,” Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said.

His values lost to the Chinese Communist Party and YOU KNOW that is what is going on with many or all of these corporations boycotting Facebook.

Within minutes of Reddit’s bans, Twitch banned President Trump temporarily. Amazon’s live streaming video site Twitch temporarily banned President Donald Trump from its platform Monday for posting “hateful conduct.”

It’s unclear how long the ban will be in place. The Trump campaign joined Twitch last year in order to stream its rallies and events.