Reddit bans 2,000 sites including the Donald, Twitch bans Trump for hate speech

After making an announcement that they were purging so-called hate speech, they purged some of the most popular sites on Reddit. More than 2,000 sites were purged, including the pro-Trump community, the__Donald, and the popular left-wing community ChapTrapHouse.
The __Donald was banned after 4 months of inactivity. There were almost 800,000 people on it but they kept censoring pro-Trump comments. We’re on the donald.win now and they are taking refugees.
Now, look at this, after 4 months of no one posting, they allegedly violated rules 1, 2 and 8, whatever they are:
It is interesting to note that the Chinese Communist Party made a $150 million investment in Reddit. The pivot away from sites with free speech should not come as a surprise.
In addition to banning thousands of communities, they are banning users who “upvote” content which they now declare as “hate speech.” Even if you don’t post the content, you’re toast if you upvoted it or simply engaged.
“I have to admit that I’ve struggled with balancing my values as an American, and around free speech and free expression, with my values and the company’s values around common human decency,” Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said.
His values lost to the Chinese Communist Party and YOU KNOW that is what is going on with many or all of these corporations boycotting Facebook.
Within minutes of Reddit’s bans, Twitch banned President Trump temporarily. Amazon’s live streaming video site Twitch temporarily banned President Donald Trump from its platform Monday for posting “hateful conduct.”
It’s unclear how long the ban will be in place. The Trump campaign joined Twitch last year in order to stream its rallies and events.
It would be interesting to learn what lawyers for tech companies are thinking. For all those who want to rely on, but…but… The First Amendment say “Congress shall make no law…”, it is not so cut and dried. It says Congress shall make no law “against”, but Can make a law protecting and “expanding” such liberties. For some time courts have applied those principles outside the norms. Congress has widely expanded the principle in the Civil Rights Act and, recently, the Court has expanded that even further than legislative intent. In their zeal these tech companies have expanded their “TOS” to the point of absurdity in the hopes that Trump is defeated and all this goes away. That is quite short-sided and can negatively impact investigations into their activities. Will they look forward to a modification of Section 230 that includes the First Amendment protection in determining their TOS. Surely many politicians have been “bribed” by tech companies will not be able to withstand backlash from constituents who can determine their future. Bribes are secondary to “Power” since there are many avenues for the former. As Comey or others have said, “The FBI has been around a lot longer than this President and will continue to be”. So it is with tech companies, “The Government has been around far longer than the tech companies, and they will continue to be”. Maybe they should go read the Sherman AntiTrust Act and the reason for its implementation. Here the Congress DID pass a law.