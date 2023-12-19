Blackrock & China Will Own the US Electric Car Market

According to a new report, three major Chinese EV companies are planning to build new factories in Mexico, sparking concern among US officials, reports Business Insider.

This comes after Joe Biden’s EPA mandated that 50% of all new vehicle sales must be electric by 2030. MG, BYD, and Chery are all looking at sites to build new factories in the country, according to unnamed sources cited by The Financial Times, and this investment is causing angst in Washington as it seeks to keep China out of the US electric car market.

US officials are very concerned. According to Business Insider, China’s electric vehicle market is booming, and it also dominates the global electric vehicle battery supply chain.

This will kill the US car business, and it calls into question Biden’s loyalties. They sure aren’t with America.

Blackrock invests in China and EVs, not just Ukraine. And who runs US-China policy? It’s Blackrock-tied Tom Donilon, who is also tied to Barack Obama who is really running the country. In June, the Biden State Department announced that Obama’s former National Security Advisor and current Chairman of BlackRock Investment Institute, Tom Donilon, will lead in advising Biden’s China policy.

Is this 10% for the Big Guy? Is China our boss now?

