BlackRock’s Larry Fink Is at the Ukraine Negotiating Table

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink will join Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff at the negotiating table with Ukraine. That’s raising eyebrows.

Fink is focusing on reconstruction efforts in the war-torn country. President Zelensky said discussions will focus on an “economic document” for reconstruction.

Do we have to pay for the Reconstruction along with BlackRock? That would be one of my worst nightmares.

Why is the leftist powermonger Fink involved in this? What will Fink do for Ukraine, what’s left of it, if the war ever ends? Who gets their assets?

Larry Fink Is Now at the Negotiating Table

Fink is a far-left guy who is also the ESG king.

In 2022, Fink claimed the Russia-Ukraine War would bring an end to globalism. It sounds like it’s just churning up.

President Zelensky also met with BlackRock CEO Fink in 2022 and agreed to coordinate investments geared toward rebuilding Ukraine.

Zelensky released a public statement after the call.

Zelensky and Larry Fink agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channelling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that certain BlackRock leaders plan to visit Ukraine in the new year.

The President thanked Larry Fink for the work of the professional team that BlackRock has allocated to advise on structuring the reconstruction projects.

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard about BlackRock getting involved, but I never expected them to be at the negotiating table.