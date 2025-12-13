No One Is Donating to Joe Autopen Biden’s Library

Presidents now all seem to need a library to immortalize their legacy. Presidents in the modern era have all gotten their libraries. However, it appears that Joe Biden isn’t getting one anytime soon. He had no donors in 2024. Would anyone really want to tie his/her name to Joe Biden? He ruined our country with millions of unvetted and many dangerous people.

Usually, donors do it for political influence, but Biden doesn’t have any to offer.

The New York Times:

Former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. has raised only a small fraction of the money needed to construct a presidential library, leaving uncertainty about when a library might be built and its viability as a stand-alone project, according to public filings and interviews with his donors.

In filings with the Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Biden’s library foundation revealed that it had not received any new donations in 2024, the final year of his presidency. The foundation was instead seeded entirely with $4 million left over from his 2021 inauguration.

The library foundation declined to say what it had raised in 2025. It said that Mr. Biden was only now beginning to actively raise money. He is holding the first event for potential library donors on Monday in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood.

Still, Mr. Biden’s foundation told the I.R.S. this year that it expected to bring in just $11.3 million, total, by the end of 2027. That would be far below the pace set by other recent presidents, and far less than the $200 million that Mr. Biden’s aides say they want to raise eventually.

