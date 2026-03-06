“Worthless” John Cornyn & a Remarkable Offer by Ken Paxton: Paxton for the SAVE Act

As The Federalist writes, Thune and his allies are fighting harder for the “worthless” John Cornyn than they are for the Save Act. If Cornyn is a candidate, many Texans say they will stay home.

They’ve had it with Cornyn’s betrayals and weak-kneed responses. He definitely fits the definition of Republican In Name Only (RINO).

In an unusual move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would consider dropping out of the Texas Republican Senate primary runoff if the Senate lifts the filibuster to pass the Voter ID bill called the Safeguarding American Eligible Voters (SAVE) Act. He set conditions and what it would take.

President Trump has hinted that he’s not happy if Paxton remains in the race if the president endorses John Cornyn. President Trump is responding to the polls, which show Cornyn has about a three-point lead over James Talarico, and Ken Paxton’s prior scandals would become an issue during the election if he were behind Talarico. They’re already lying about him. However, Talarico is crazy.

During the primary, there was a slim margin, with Cornyn pulling 42% and Paxton 41%.

The Save America Act is very important. It’s not only that Thune hasn’t brought the act to the floor, but he also doesn’t do much at all to codify the agenda successes. He has only passed 38 bills, which is a record low. Paxton is a true conservative and a wonderful candidate for the right. However, he does have issues.

Showing his dedication to the country, Paxton said he is willing to give up his candidacy for the act. The issue for Trump is who can win, and he does believe John Cornyn is most likely to win. Trump is probably also being twisted up by the Senate.

Paxton wrote:

The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I’m committed to helping President Trump get it done. I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act.

John Cornyn is a coward who has refused to support abolishing the filibuster to pass this bill. Now, fake news reporters and the establishment are trying to destroy me with misinformation. The truth is clear: No one has been more loyal to Donald Trump than me—fighting the stolen 2020 election, being in Mar-a-Lago when he announced his 2024 campaign, and standing with him in NY in the face of lawfare.

For the good of our country and for the good of passing President Trump’s agenda, I am determined to help him get this done.