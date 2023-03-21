Blinken Declares a Ceasefire Illegal

Peace is now illegal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claims a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire “would violate the UN Charter.” If there is one thing Blinken is not, it’s a diplomat.

He said the US is opposed to any peace deal by China.

At the same time, President Xi and Putin met at the Kremlin today. Putin said he’s “open” to peace talks with Ukraine and China’s mediation efforts.

Putin said, “we will discuss your initiative [on Ukraine], which we view with respect.”

“We are open for a negotiating process on Ukraine,“ the Russian leader added. He noted to Xi that “we have looked at your proposals for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict” and previewed that “we will discuss this question.”

Antony Blinken claims that a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire “would violate the UN charter.” For a professional warmonger who calls himself a “diplomat,” I guess it’s consistent for him to declare that peace is illegal. pic.twitter.com/MMsAjuLtCh — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 20, 2023

Another $350 million in military assistance is heading for Ukraine.

“This week, as Russia’s unconscionable war of aggression against Ukraine continues at great human cost, we are again reminded of the boundless courage and steadfast resolve of the Ukrainian people and the strong support for Ukraine across the international community,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The United States has provided more than $30 billion in weaponry to Ukraine.

“This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment,” Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said only Russia could end this war. Ukraine is fighting our war. Apparently we want regime change.

It’s the 34th drawdown.

On the 20th anniversary of the horrendous Iraq War, remember who inflicted that carnage of death and debt. The Bushes, Cheneys, Biden, Lindsey Graham, etc. We cannot repeat this disastrous history. No Ukraine escalation, no war! pic.twitter.com/sg7VzNkZEX — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 21, 2023

Related