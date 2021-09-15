Blinken has to resign immediately, his incompetence is stunning

















Rand Paul left Antony Blinken in ruins today during the Senate hearing into the Afghanistan disaster. Senator Paul said, “never in my worst nightmares could I have imagined that an administration would leave, and leave $80 billion dollars worth of weaponry to the Taliban…and worst of all, 13 of our brave men and women…”

Blinken admitted they had about $80 billion in weaponry, night goggles, scanners, vehicles, and planes over 15-16 years but then tried to say it couldn’t be maintained.

The Chinese will certainly help them maintain it or the Russians or the Pakistanis or Iranians will.

At one point the senator from Kentucky asked about the family that was droned:

Dr. Paul: “The guy the Biden administration droned, was he an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?”

Sec. Blinken: “I don’t know because we’re reviewing it.”

Dr. Paul: “You’d think you’d kind of know before you off somebody with a predator drone.”

Personally, I’d like to know where the US got the intel to drone the family in Kabul, seven of whom were children. From the Taliban? It’s hard to believe they had any way to get adequate intel. It was right after Biden said they’d find the people responsible and hold them accountable. They wanted to drone someone. The White House won’t even tell us who the two people were that we droned immediately before the family. Were they innocents too? Did we know who they were?

Blinken looked like he wanted to cry. If he had any self-respect, he’d resign immediately.

Watch:

Blinken did give manifests to Taliban allegedly in “a handful of cases.” Blinken claims every person whose name was given to the Taliban got through the checkpoint.

Why in this God’s earth would a US Secretary of State rely on the Taliban to get our people through checkpoints?

No one is asking about the hard drives with names, addresses, and biometric data of citizens, green card holders, and allies that were allegedly left behind in the embassy. The Taliban appears to be working from lists, using scanners.

Watch:

Blinken just admitted to handing the Taliban kill-lists with Americans on them “in limited instances” When pressed by @tedcruz on the number of Americans put in danger in the process, Blinken scoffs and says “it doesn’t matter” This is unbelievable. Watch. pic.twitter.com/ombMHJxbxc — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 14, 2021

