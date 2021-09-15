Newsom survives the recall

















68% say no to recall to a governor who is good at nothing.

Insider and Decision Desk HQ are projecting that Gov. Gavin Newsom will survive the California gubernatorial recall. Decision Desk called the race at 8:21 p.m. PT and 11:21 p.m ET. Per this projected call Newsom will remain governor of California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom became Tuesday only the second governor in U.S. history to beat back a recall, surviving the campaign to oust him over his novel coronavirus pandemic shutdowns and the state’s myriad economic, environmental and social woes, The Washington Times reported.

Early results in the special election showed that the recall question against the Democratic governor had gone down to defeat.

With 58% of the vote counted, consisting of absentee and early ballots, 68% of the voters had voted “No” on the recall, effectively saying Mr. Newsom should stay in the governor’s mansion.

Newsom had a $75 million war chest thanks to leftist celebrities and donors like George Soros and corporations.

Related















