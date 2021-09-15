After admin saw the vaccine failing, they decided to go with medical tyranny

















The Biden administration decided to mandate vaccines for Americans despite relying on the Israel data which shows the Pfizer vaccine’s ability to prevent severe disease and hospitalization is waning over time.

The White House is not following the science.

Remarkably, the US CDC is doing little in the way of effective research and data collection. As a result, the White House is relying on Israel data to come up with its mandates. A story in Politico reports that the White House, the CDC, and the FDA used the Israel data to conclude the boosters should begin this fall. This would be despite a good deal of disagreement.

“The U.S. continues to struggle to collect and analyze reliable Covid-19 data because the federal government has long neglected the country’s public health infrastructure,” Politico reports.

That is stunning given their enormous budget of over $8 billion.

The report notes:

The Biden administration has long relied on data from Israel, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, to inform its Covid-19 response. Top officials from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have analyzed the latest Israeli data for weeks, concluding that the U.S. should begin administering boosters this fall, another senior administration official said.

Although the CDC has published a series of targeted studies that suggest Covid-19 vaccines’ effectiveness against infection is decreasing, particularly in the elderly, the Israeli data is more comprehensive and more alarming, three sources who have reviewed the data told POLITICO on Monday.

So, despite knowing that the ultra-vaxxed nation of Israel reveals the vaccine is failing, the Biden cabal decided to rush the vaccines. Our medical tyranny is based on a floundering vaccine. It is losing potency, especially under Delta. It looks like each variant will require a different vaccine. We would need several of these shots each year.

Why did the administration decide to roll ahead with his medical tyranny instead of slowing down?

To make Pfizer richer? It certainly isn’t their concern for our health.

Asked about the extent to which the Israeli data showed vaccine efficacy waning, Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said it was “enough that you would be impressed.”

“I would be very surprised if the U.S. data don’t turn out to be ultimately very similar to the Israeli data,” Fauci told Politico.

This is insane. This White House cabal of anonymous people does the opposite of whatever makes sense.

