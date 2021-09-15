Blinken lied to Congress about stranded Americans in Afghanistan

















The media doesn’t even talk about the stranded Americans, green card holders, and SIVs any longer. They were abandoned by the Biden administration, and they remain abandoned with very few caring.

During the hearings this week, Antony Blinken claimed the White House is in constant contact with the American citizens in Afghanistan who wish to leave. Each allegedly has a case management team to offer guidance.

Blinken lies with a straight face:

🚨Antony Blinken confirms there are still Americans in Afghanistan who want to leave. pic.twitter.com/qqcAoo8W07 — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) September 13, 2021

Emily Miller found that to not be the case. The only thing the stranded get is a message that the “final message” is for the stranded to “arrange their own departure.”

Blinken is despicable.

American citizen in Afghanistan watching Senate hearing texts me: “Sec Blinken keeps boasting about the emails DOS sent to US citizens. I thought you might find this interesting” pic.twitter.com/xP4meEXgWN — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 14, 2021

According to The Washington Examiner, the Biden administration estimates thousands of lawful US residents remain in Afghanistan. That is according to Blinken.

“I think the best estimates are that there’s several thousand green card holders in Afghanistan,” he told the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week. It was 100 American citizens last week.

Does anyone think Blinken knows or is even trying to find out?

During the Senate hearing this week, Blinken confirmed that young children came with older Afghan men as their ‘brides.’

When Ted Cruz grilled him about it, he didn’t know how many of them were evacuated, nor did he know how many were separated from the old pervs.

Blinken knows nothing about anything and won’t come back with any information if asked. He might be stupid. It’s hard to say what’s wrong with him, but heartless, along with dumb, comes to mind.

