Lt Col resigns over “Marxist takeover of the military”

















I cannot and will not contribute to the fall of this great nation. ~ Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague

US Lieutenant Colonel Paul Douglas Hague resigned — forfeiting his pension with 19 years of service — because he will not follow Biden’s “unethical, immoral, and tyrannical” vaccine mandate. His resignation is about more than the mandate. It’s about the communist takeover.

Lt. Col. Hague warns that we are facing a “Marxist takeover of the military.”

Fox reported his wife Katie as saying, “He didn’t resign over a vaccine. He said he felt the vaccine was being used as a political tool to divide and segregate Americans.”

Hague listed many reasons for his resignation, “none of which have anything to do with vaccines.”

He said he has a “complete lack of confidence in the presidential administration.”

“I cannot and will not contribute to the fall of this great nation and its people,” the father of seven wrote.

His resignation letter has been shared nearly 10,000 times since his wife tweeted the memo and announced the Army vet is “walking away from all he’s worked for and believed in since he was an ROTC kid.”

IT’S ABOUT THE MARXISM

About the vaccine, he wrote: “It is impossible for this so-called “vaccine” to have been studied adequately to determine the long term effects.”

“It simply has not existed for enough time and any claim otherwise is blatantly ignorant and likely an outright lie driven by negligent political agenda.”

He blamed the Biden administration for the suicide bombings that took place in Kabul and resulted in the death of 13 service members, saying the president also “undoubtedly set our nation up for many more attacks both in Afghanistan and within our own borders.”

“We are watching the fall of liberty at this moment,” he penned.

He noted that while he “would like nothing more than to continue in the Army to reach my 20 years of active federal service and retire with my pension… I instead will join those who have served before me in pledging… to continue resisting the eternal and ever-mutable forms of oppression and tyranny.”

His resignation comes a month after active duty Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller was relieved of duty after calling out senior leaders in a widely shared video.

The Twitter sewer rats are calling him an anti-vaxxer nutter because they can’t recognize honor.

The Letter

After eighteen years of active duty service in the US Army, my lieutenant colonel husband has resigned He’s walking away from all he’s worked for and believed in since he was an ROTC kid at UGA He’s walking away from his retirement His resignation memo: pic.twitter.com/u1QU488fmI — Katie Phipps Hague (@AtTheHague) September 9, 2021

