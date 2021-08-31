Blinken not only won’t resign, he has a plan to make Taliban legit

















Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a complete buffoon, acknowledged the prospect of additional diplomatic contact with the Taliban.

The delusional man who vacationed in the Hamptons as Kabul fell gave a speech marking the end of his outrageously bad withdrawal.

He laid out his plans to legitimize the terrorist government run by the Taliban/Haqqani Network with help from ISIS and Al Qaeda. Afghanistan is now a terrorists’ playground but, as we said, he is Blinken delusional.

Going forward, any engagement with the Taliban-led government in Kabul will be driven by one thing, he said, “our vital national interest, If we can work in the new Afghan government in a way that helps secure those interests … and in a way that brings greater stability to the country and the region, and that protects the gains of the last two decades, we will do it.”

“The Taliban seeks international legitimacy and support. Our message is: any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned,” he said. “The Taliban can do that by meeting commitments and obligations on freedom of travel, respecting the basic rights of the Afghan people, including women and minorities, upholding its commitments on counterterrorism, not carrying out reprisal violence against those who choose to stay in Afghanistan, and forming an inclusive government that can meet the needs and reflect the aspirations of the Afghan people.”

Taliban seek support from China, Russia, Iran, all Islamofascists and they’ve got it. They are the new Iran.

Blinken is the man in charge as Americans and people who helped us were left behind.

Watch:

For picking Blinken alone, Biden deserves impeachment. — Doug Ross 🇺🇸 (@directorblue) August 30, 2021

Related















