James Woods’ perfect response on leaving service dogs behind to die

















We made note of the service dogs and cats in Kabul that Biden and his team of monsters left behind in an article yesterday. However, it deserves more attention than we gave it because of its symbolism.

A woman was left behind. She worked for animal rescue and wouldn’t leave her puppy. They couldn’t or wouldn’t take her and one puppy. The US wouldn’t allow it.

James Woods has the perfect response to the US criminal leadership.

Conservative firebrand James Woods said, “This gives you a sense of “petty cruelty and venal heartlessness of this wretched administration…I loathe Joe Biden.”

And finally the petty cruelty and venal heartlessness of this wretched administration captured in one terrible photo. Our helpless service dogs, caged and abandoned at the Kabul airport, left to starve to death. I loathe Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/M9yRHIorjI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 31, 2021

UK Justice Forum reported that the US would not let them rescue over 200 dogs. They demanded the animals be released. Charlotte Maxwell Jones would not let go of a rescue puppy so she was also left in the city to fend for herself.

They left her behind rather than take the one puppy. The puppy wasn’t replacing a person.

After six long days of mayhem in Kabul airport, #CharlotteMaxwellJones with exhausted sense of hope turned away from flight because she would not let go of rescue puppy she was holding – they forced all dogs that were to be on flights be released in streets fend for themselves pic.twitter.com/oEilyiNFAo — Golriz Moeini (@Gol_) August 30, 2021

These animals were loyal service members and there were several attempts to save them. Taliban consider them unclean and will torture and kill them or let them starve.

The animals, so loved by the soldiers, gave comfort to them as they fought through abject misery. Biden’s reward was to leave them behind.

A man with his own plane wanted to fly them out and the answer was no. They could have easily gone out in the holds of planes, but the senior leadership wouldn’t do it.

The American government is pulling out of #Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. We stand ready to bring them home! Read our CEO @RobinGanzert‘s full statement: https://t.co/IKhBkm4B7a pic.twitter.com/ItFlthDTAi — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) August 30, 2021

Impeach fucking everyone https://t.co/cmdwVRpzWw — Cassandra — Peta and Biden Kill Animals (@CassandraRules) August 30, 2021

How about we leave a dementia ridden traitorous corrupt old piece of shit and his junkie lowlife son in cages at a Kabul airport, and rescue these innocent working dogs? pic.twitter.com/xlwyKo6KF3 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 31, 2021

I am personally aware of 65 Working Dogs left behind/abandoned in one hanger on Kabul Airport. I am told by another reliable source 6O Working Dogs were in another. ALL the Warfighters involved did all they could to prevent this. The blame DOES NOT go on them.

(Team BC) pic.twitter.com/2jLhYSpuul — Boone Cutler 🗽🇺🇸 (@boonecutler) August 31, 2021

The Brits took their dogs. Former Royal Marine Pen Farthing escaped Kabul with 200 cats and dogs but was forced to leave his Afghan staff behind

Ex-British Marine’s dog stabbed during Kabul evacuation https://t.co/7SdyFHfPLB pic.twitter.com/FiBKO9BkoY — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2021

India brought their dogs back:

India brought back all 3 dogs from Afghanistan who were deployed at India’s embassy in Kabul. Whereas, USA left & deserted some US military contract dogs in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/g1gNHmBkaP — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 31, 2021

THE US SAID NO TO HIM TOO

