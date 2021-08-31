Veritas: Cali antifa teachers teaching communism & revolution

BREAKING: Pro-Antifa High School Teacher in California Admits Communist Indoctrination of Students … ‘I Have 180 Days to Turn Them into Revolutionaries’ … Other Teachers ‘on the Same Page’ … ‘There is a Reason Why These Kids are Becoming Further Left’
- Gabriel Gipe, AP Government Teacher, Inderkum High School: “I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries…Scare the f*ck out of them.”
- Gipe: “I’m probably as far left as you can go.”
- Gipe: “I post a calendar every week…I’ve had students show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things…When they go, they take pictures, write up a reflection — that’s their extra credit.”
- Gipe: “So, they [students] take an ideology quiz and I put [the results] on the [classroom] wall. Every year, they get further and further left…I’m like, ‘These ideologies are considered extreme, right? Extreme times breed extreme ideologies.’ Right? There is a reason why Generation Z, these kids, are becoming further and further left.”
- Gipe: “I have an Antifa flag on my [classroom] wall and a student complained about that — he said it made him feel uncomfortable. Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this [Antifa flag] is antithetical to.”
- Gipe: “Like, why aren’t people just taking up arms? Like why can’t we, you know — take up arms against the state? We have historical examples of that happening, and them getting crushed and being martyrs for a cause and it’s like — okay well, it’s slow going because it takes a massive amount of organization.”
- Gipe: “I think that for [left-wing] movements in the United States, we need to be able to attack both [cultural and economic] fronts. Right? We need to create parallel structures of power because we cannot rely on the state…Consistently focusing on education and a change of cultural propaganda. We have to hit both fronts. We have to convince people that this is what we actually need.”
- Gipe: “There are three other teachers in my department that I did my credential program with — and they’re rad. They’re great people. They’re definitely on the same page.”
- Gipe: “Sacramento, as a city itself, is incredibly diverse. But we’re surrounded by a bunch of right-wing rednecks.”
This bastard teacher needs to be fired, tarred, feathered, and run out of the USA straight to Afghanistan or China preferably!! Written by a citizen who is proud to be an American. We definitely need to go on the offensive and get the traitors out of our country. We need to get rid of government supported schools. We need to rebuild our government and bring it down to size in personnel and funding
My goodness… just saw this. Teachers like this and the students coming out of this school is exactly the reason you had better hope that your guns do not get taken away over the next 10 years. This man is training the Red Guard of the future.
But the crocodile won’t eat Gimp last.
Tell us how terribly oppressed you are, comrade, as you plot to burn it all down.
Where will you run to after it is all a smoldering heap of ruins?
Newsflash-the rest of the world learned from the mistakes of the CCCP and doesn’t want any commie RAT POS infiltrators.