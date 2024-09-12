Trump Receives an Enthusiastic Welcome at 9/11 Memorial

New Yorkers screamed their support for Donald Trump at the 9/11 memorial in New York City today. They didn’t call out anyone else’s name, not Kamala’s, or Chuck U’s, Biden’s, only Donald Trump.

People in New York are yelling “we love you Donald” as President Trump is standing next to Biden, Kamala, and Schumer at Ground Zero on the anniversary of 9/11pic.twitter.com/jdd7tljJgK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2024

He received an enthusiastic greeting at Ladder 15 in the city.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump just surprised the firefighters at Ladder 15 in New York City following the 9/11 memorial ceremony today. They were thrilled to see him. Today marks 23 years since 9/11. pic.twitter.com/djU8wrUqQU — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 11, 2024

He also visited the site of Flight 93, which heroes took down on 9/11. They likely saved the US Capitol. The heroes tried to take the plane back from radical Islamic terrorists and almost succeeded.

NOW: President Trump decided to take a visit to the fire department in Shanksville, PA, where Flight 93 went down on 9/11 These heroes genuinely look excited to meet him! Why don’t we see Kamala do this kind of thing? pic.twitter.com/dxKQonWlqy — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2024