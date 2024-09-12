Trump Receives an Enthusiastic Welcome at 9/11 Memorial

By
M DOWLING
-
0
9

New Yorkers screamed their support for Donald Trump at the 9/11 memorial in New York City today. They didn’t call out anyone else’s name, not Kamala’s, or Chuck U’s, Biden’s, only Donald Trump.

He received an enthusiastic greeting at Ladder 15 in the city.

He also visited the site of Flight 93, which heroes took down on 9/11. They likely saved the US Capitol. The heroes tried to take the plane back from radical Islamic terrorists and almost succeeded.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments