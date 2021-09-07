Blinken: Taliban won’t let stranded Americans leave over paperwork! Unbelievable!

















Secretary of State Antony Blinken actually said on Tuesday that Taliban can’t let Americans fly out of Afghanistan from the Mazar-i-Sharif airport because the US citizens and SIVs lack the proper travel documents.

These are people fleeing for their lives with US heroes who went to get them because the Biden admin abandoned them and won’t go to get them.

Blinken wants their travel documents.

There are six to ten planes waiting to take off, and these dirtbags care NOTHING about their lives.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the U.S. is “not aware” of a “hostage-like situation” at Mazari-i-Sharif in Afghanistan after reports that the Taliban were not allowing Americans to leave.

“We are not aware of anyone being held on an aircraft or any hostage life situation in Mazar-i-Sharif,” Blinken said during a joint news conference with Qatar’s top diplomats and defense officials in Doha.

Blinken did, however, reveal that the U.S. has identified a “relatively small number” of Americans who are trying to depart from the airport. He also said the administration has been “assured” by the Taliban that American and Afghan citizens with valid travel documents will be allowed to exit.

Small number??? The rescue teams say there are hundreds, maybe thousands.

“We’ve been able to identify a relatively small number of Americans who we believe are seeking to depart from Mazar-i-Sharif with their families. We have been assured, again, that all American citizens and Afghan citizens with valid travel documents will be allowed to leave,” Blinken said.

“And again, we intend to hold the Taliban to that,” he added.

Are you kidding me? Blinken, who vacationed at his family’s estate while Kabul fell, will let this continue? All he has to say is this weak statement. He is the weakest administrator imaginable. He’s a coward and the lowest of low. What a terrible person.

Every moment they are there, their lives are in more danger. It’s not just this loser. The UN is rushing to recognize the Taliban and send them aid. It’s every elected official letting us down – not all Republicans, but every Democrat.

Watch:

The US is blocking the rescuers:

New Yorker's David Rohde: 'State Department and the White House' are Blocking Americans from Leaving Afghanistan https://t.co/t36FfZ3Cmn via @mediaite — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 7, 2021

h/t The Gateway Pundit

