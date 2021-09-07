Unbelievable! LA’s colossal violent crime wave with Soros DA

















Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles Sheriff tweeted about the man who threatened a Sheriff’s Deputy with a knife in April. The man was arrested, and released, charged only with a minor misdemeanor.

“On 04/16/21, a homeless, 32-year-old Hispanic male threatened a #LASD Deputy with a knife as he patrolled encampments on a beach. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

-On 04/20/21, the suspect was released and the District Attorney only filed a misdemeanor charge…,” Sheriff Villanueva tweeted.

The same man recently terrorized a family in Malibu with a machete. He slashed the father of two multiple times. The father had cuts across his face, ears, and tongue and reportedly lost an eye.

They let this man out on his own recognizance.

“On 08/29/21, the same suspect in the same area terrorized a family with a machete. He slashed a father of two multiple times and left him to bleed out. Details will be discussed at the Malibu Community Conversation. Join us on FB live today at 6:00 p.m.,” Sheriff Villanueva tweeted.

Unfortunately, the Sheriff has been very supportive of the hardcore left–lax on crime–governor, mayor, and prosecutor. The Sheriff is a decent person but he is political.

The prosecutor George Gascon is pro-criminal and anti-victim. He was funded by George Soros just as Governor Newsom was and is.

Gascon ruined San Francisco. He is the communist who convinced Soros to buy DA races.

There were two suspects in this case. Franck is the slasher.

The out-of-town visitors – three adults and two children — were eating lunch last Sunday at Dan Blocker Beach in Malibu when the suspects approached them, claiming falsely that the family wasn’t allowed to be there, reports said.

An argument ensued and Franck allegedly brandished his weapon and began attacking the father, cutting his face, an eye and his tongue, chest, and one of his hands, according to FOX 11 and the Times.

The other four family members were chased by Franck and the other person (who remains unnamed for some reason) to the parking lot, said the sheriff’s department, according to the Fox TV station.

They were both arrested.

