Blinken Warns Ukraine Crimea Is Russia’s Redline

Last week, the NY Times and Washington Post said that a source informed them Biden told Zelensky the assistance wasn’t limitless, which would be quite a turnaround if true. The White House currently denies it and said the US is in it for “as long as it takes.”

Now we have Politico reporting s that “A Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could lead to a wider Russian response, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a Zoom call with a group of experts Wednesday.”

That is undoubtedly true. Putin sees it as settled after a referendum. He won’t tolerate a rewrite.

According to the Wednesday report, the top US diplomat said America is not “actively encouraging” Ukraine to liberate Crimea from Russia.

Instead, any potential future Crimea offensive will be “Kyiv’s decision alone.” In the past, the US encouraged them to take back Crimea.

A reporter had asked if the US would assist Ukraine in retaking all territory seized by pro-Kremlin forces.

Politico reports:

Blinken, according to two of the people, gave the impression that the U.S. doesn’t consider a push to retake Crimea to be a wise move at this time. He didn’t say those words explicitly, they underscored.

Two other people didn’t take Blinken’s comments that way. The secretary remarked that it is solely the Ukrainians’ decision as to what they try to take by force, not America’s. That signaled to them that Blinken was more open to a potential Ukrainian play for Crimea.

All of this comes as Western media and officials reluctantly acknowledged that Russian forces have the upper hand in Donetsk and are poised to take the strategic city of Bakhmut, having it surrounded.

Allegedly, Ukraine will go more for the surrounding areas to choke off Ukraine.

For all the bluster, nothing was done when Russia first invaded Crimea.

The War Began in 2014 with the Maidan Revolution

The war in Ukraine started in 2014 because small armies of radicals were incited by groups partially funded by USAID and NGOs. Russia wanted neutrality on their border and clarified they wouldn’t tolerate NATO on the border. Despite that, NATO built a presence in Ukraine and wouldn’t promise to not accept Ukraine into NATO. The EU has followed up by encouraging the tyrannical President Zelensky to apply for membership. The US (NATO) also put bio-labs in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg admits the war began in earnest in 2014.

🇺🇸🇪🇺🇺🇦🇷🇺”NATO has been training the Ukrainian military since 2014, NATO partners have been supplying the Ukrainian armed forces with the necessary weapons and training since 2014″ — Jens Stoltenbergs admits again “Unprovoked invasion”… pic.twitter.com/Qa8shKSWXx — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) February 14, 2023

