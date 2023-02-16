Fulton County Spent a Fortune in Tax $$$ to Not Get Donald Trump

The findings of the special grand jury in Fulton County are in, and you should be infuriated. The jury was appointed to investigate Donald Trump’s role in discrediting the 2020 election. The only thing coming out of it is two to four witnesses might have lied. The grand jury recommended another grand jury investigate the possibility of perjury indictments.

The indictments are a complete waste of time and tax dollars.

Witnesses may have lied. That’s all she wrote.

They held a corrupt investigation and are now trying to go after the witnesses they forced to show up. They want to continue the harassment after a bogus probe. The leftists wanted to get Donald Trump, and they are trying to get some befuddled witnesses. Undoubtedly, they will be Trump allies.

After the 2020 election, Donald Trump wanted Raffensperger to find 11,000 or so votes. He believed they existed. No one found enough votes to overturn the election. Trump’s campaign misunderstood the law. They thought they needed 11,000 votes but needed somewhere closer to 40,000 votes. There is no way to know how those 40,000 voted. They weren’t all Trump votes, and Georgia has been voting left. They have two Marxist senators.

We Tried to Get Teflon Don, and All We Got Is This T-Shirt

The grand jury was empaneled to find if there was enough evidence to call for another grand jury to find a crime and indict.

This misery has gone on for months. Pursuing Donald Trump is an avocation for DAs and AGs who want to get ahead, and that is what happened here.

The crimes they pursued were solicitation to commit election fraud; false statements to government; conspiracy; racketeering; violation of oath of office; or involvement in violence or threats to elected officeholders.

The most notorious was the last one. Raffensperger was whining about how threatened he was over a nothing burger phone conversation. Listen to the Raffensperger phone call.

The grand jury in leftist Fulton County couldn’t find evidence on any of those charges against Donald Trump. They would have had to send it to another grand jury if they had.

What a fraud! so now the vindictive leftists will push for Trump allies to be convicted of perjury for millions of dollars so the alleged liars can serve two months in prison.

All they are going to do is try to bankrupt some poor suckers they forced to testify. All they can do is force another grand jury, and it costs taxpayers millions.

🚨BREAKING: A Georgia judge has released parts of a Fulton County special purpose grand jury’s final report examining efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Here’s the first few pages⬇️: pic.twitter.com/AZTRvMbUEr — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 16, 2023

Trump SPOX posted this:

LOL. The Fulton County, Georgia grand jury was supposed to look into “possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration” of the 2020 Election in Georgia I guess they missed the fraudulent tally sheets showing batches of votes that went 100-0 (!) for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Ga95d35lyY — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 16, 2023

