Fetterman Checks Himself Into Walter Reed for Clinical Depression

Severe Depression

His depression has grown severe due to this duties in the Senate.

Mr. Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, checked himself in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said on Thursday.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said in a statement. He said that Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, had evaluated Mr. Fetterman on Monday and recommended he be admitted to Walter Reed for treatment for clinical depression.

“John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Mr. Jentleson said, The NY Times reports..

He should resign and save his life. This is too much for him and he never should have been in this position.

Life in the Senate Is a Serious Challenge

According to the NY Times, Fetterman’s desk in the Senate includes a monitor that adjusts for his position and includes closed captioning.

The sergeant-at-arms has arranged for live audio-to-text transcription for the committees on which Mr. Fetterman serves, and plans to expand the service to all Senate hearings.

He was supposed to rest after his near-fatal stroke last year. Instead, he was forced to campaign.

Fetterman has serious receptive and expressive language problems. He suffers from auditory processing issues, forcing him to rely primarily on a tablet to transcribe what is being said to him. The Times says the hearing issues are inconsistent; they often get worse when he is in a stressful or unfamiliar situation. When it’s bad, Mr. Fetterman has described it as trying to make out the muffled voice of the teacher in the “Peanuts” cartoon, whose words could never be deciphered.

…

The reality of having missed out on a crucial recovery period has become a source of pain and frustration for Mr. Fetterman and people close to him, who fear that he may suffer long-term and possibly permanent repercussions.

After his stroke, he had a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted.

The job is clearly too much for him.

Hospitalized on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Mr. Fetterman was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a daylong Senate Democratic retreat in Washington. Initial tests showed no sign of another stroke, but he spent two days in the hospital while doctors ran additional tests to confirm that finding and monitored him for seizures, according to a spokesman. He was released late Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: John Fetterman’s office says that he checked himself into Walter Reed to be treated for clinical depression. pic.twitter.com/v5JUMnTZju — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 16, 2023

