BLM and antifa break up — blacks used as antifa’s shields



















Antifa was part of the Rose City Justice (Black Lives Matter) march today with permission of BLM. It wasn't long before Black Lives Matter had to kick them out. The BLMers said they were violent and using the black people as shields.

There are a lot of psychopaths and sociopaths in these groups.

After they kicked them out, the Black Bloc Antifa smashed up a building.

But, there’s nothing to see here. Oh, and by the way, both BLM and Antifa are communists and anarchists who want to overturn our government. These radical left groups have killed people, but let’s concentrate on the one riot of January 6th. They are all that matters.

“Stop standing by our black people & using us as your f—ing shields!” BLM protesters confronted & kicked out the #antifa at the Portland protest organized by @RoseCityJustice earlier today after antifa became violent. pic.twitter.com/XUl3B0Fwz6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2021

Earlier this month, the Portland #antifa had agreed on embedding themselves in the @RoseCityJustice BLM march today. Antifa’s numbers are smaller now because some are facing felonies. They want to use black people as shields since many of their comrades are afraid to show up. pic.twitter.com/a8xaLNl5Qa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2021

More details of the fallout between #antifa & a local #BLM group (@RoseCityJustice) in Portland today after antifa were kicked out of the march. The black protesters called out antifa for using black people as shields & being “colonizers”: pic.twitter.com/0gSAfL2mnS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2021

Portland: After #antifa were kicked out of the @RoseCityJustice BLM march by black people, they proceeded to smash up a @multco building. The facility had been set on fire previously by antifa during a riot last year. pic.twitter.com/wM9TqHDRH3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2021

