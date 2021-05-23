BLM and antifa break up — blacks used as antifa’s shields

Antifa was part of the Rose City Justice (Black Lives Matter) march today with permission of BLM. It wasn’t long before Black Lives Matter had to kick them out. The BLMers said they were violent and using the black people as shields.

There are a lot of psychopaths and sociopaths in these groups.

After they kicked them out, the Black Bloc Antifa smashed up a building.

But, there’s nothing to see here. Oh, and by the way, both BLM and Antifa are communists and anarchists who want to overturn our government. These radical left groups have killed people, but let’s concentrate on the one riot of January 6th. They are all that matters.


  2. Both are fake groups whose goal is to destroy America. They worked together as long as was beneficial, but now they’re starting to eat their own. I hope they destroy each other.

