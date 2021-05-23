Quick news flash! In case you missed this bit of corruption news!



















Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who has up to $5 million in stock options for an electric vehicle company, insists you buy an electric vehicle.

“If you drive an electric car, this will not be affecting you, clearly” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on the Biden Fuel Crisis Sounds exactly like something a woman with up to $5,000,000 in stock options for an electric vehicle company would say.pic.twitter.com/zTWWBEx0fB — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 19, 2021

The Energy Department is also sending large sums to their supporters.

They have awarded $18 million in funding to four automotive projects it says will advance the White House’s target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. We won’t be able to check it out since many of us will be too old or dead by 2050.

Award recipients include the University of California, Berkeley, which will receive $3.75 million; Michigan Technological University, which will receive $4.5 million; Ohio State University, which will receive $4.93 million; and Southwest Research Institute, which will be awarded $5.25 million.

It’s a payoff with no accountability and where is all this money coming from? Well, it comes from China or the printing press. Democrats just keep spending.

And why is an agency awarding grants???

