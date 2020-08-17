BLM mob drags man from his truck, beats him unconscious

According to the NY Post, a [Democrat] BLM and antifa mob, primarily BLM, forced a white man to crash his truck. They then pulled him out of the truck. In videos on social media, you can see him sitting on the pavement. They won’t let him leave. He is basically kidnapped. Eventually, he is kicked unconscious after he was terrorized in front of a passenger. It appears the blonde woman riding as a passenger was also attacked.

Video on social media shows the victim being surrounded in his white truck at 10:30 p.m. by the Democrat mob Sunday as he tried to speak with his wife on the phone. Simultaneously, he was punched and even tackled to the ground.

“He didn’t do nothing!” someone could be heard calling as others punched the driver while he sat in his truck, which was also repeatedly kicked.

The antifa-BLM mob of Democrats claimed he tried to run them over which is what they always say despite video showing otherwise.

The unidentified driver eventually sped off, with the mob chasing him. They laughed when he crashed into a pole, not making good his escape.

He was dragged from the truck and tackled to the ground by Mayor Wheeler’s favorite peeps.

POLICE REPORTED

Sgt. Kevin Allen, a police spokesman, said reports indicate that protesters “were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash.”

He said responding officers “encountered a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway.”

KICKED HIM UNCONSCIOUS

One of the videos posted to social media begins with the man on his knees in the city street surrounded by a group of people. The man tries to get up and someone yells, “You’re not leaving, bro,” and he gets pushed back to the ground.

A man named Kesse Love kicks him in the head at the end of the video, rendering him unconscious.

At one point you can hear the driver say “I ain’t trying to hurt no one down there”, and that infuriated a BLMer.

“I was trying to get out the way,” he insisted of crashing his truck, as several of the group punched him in the face and repeatedly called the white driver the N-word.

Watch the horrific violence:

GRAPHIC: With the streets in downtown Portland occupied by BLM & antifa rioters, a man crashed his car. The mob pulled him out & beat him senseless in front of the passenger. He’s bleeding & unconscious. No police. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/jjnt5dUeb8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

“He didn’t do nothing bro” Video by @livesmattershow shows the altercations that happened in downtown Portland before the car crash. The BLM mob is beating a blonde woman and they tackle her to the ground. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/c0xbTr2Eon — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Portland: A man accused of trying to run over protesters crashed his vehicle. BLM & Antifa militants then pull him from the car and violently assault him. pic.twitter.com/DiUbV9Mcy5 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

LOOK AT WHAT OFFICERS PUT UP WITH EVERY NIGHT IN PROGRESSIVE PARADISE

Officers sustained burns last night at the #antifa riot in Seattle. Like Portland, the militants there buy and use large commercial-grade firework explosives as weapons. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/6skruuFhY0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

“We out here for black lives matter, fuck these white cunts” BLM rioters in Portland threaten to beat man who chastises them for assaulting and robbing a suicidal trans woman in downtown. #PortlandRiots Video by @livesmattershow. pic.twitter.com/5ivhejgBGr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020