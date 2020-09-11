BLM attack on Brandon Straka

As we reported, Brandon Straka was attacked on September 5th by BLM. His security guard was arrested on suspicion of assault although he was merely protecting the speakers. The media has ignored the story and is not interested in what Black Lives Matter did.

During a rally in Dallas, Texas, agitator Dominique Alexander rushed the stage, security took him down. Other BLMers tried to rush the stage. When Straka went to the police station, every media outlet was there. As Straka approached the media and asked if they wanted the other side of the story, a mob of BLMers surrounded them, threatening them, and then chasing them, destroying their property. This went on for five blocks.

No media was interested even though they witnessed it.