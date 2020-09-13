BLM chants where 2 sheriffs fight for their lives, ‘I hope you f–ing die, y’all gonna die’ (videos)

We have seen some evil lately coming from the Black Lives Matter and antifa ‘protesters’ but the latest is the worst. They are outside the hospital where two sheriff’s deputies are fighting for their lives, blocking entrances and chanting, “We hope they die,” “I have a message for the family of the pigs. I hope they f—ing die,” and “y’all gonna die one by one.” They tried to break into the hospital.

Last night, two sheriff’s deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were shot in the head and both were shot multiple times. They are fighting for their lives after undergoing surgery.

One officer was able to tell responding police that the shooter was a dark-skinned male. There are several videos of the attack. The shooting video can be watched below, along with a video of the scene.

Protesters chanting ‘we hope they die’

A Los Angeles Century Sheriff’s Station Wach Commander reported that one of the people mixed in with the protesters was arrested and she is a reporter, Josie Huang. She did not have her credentials with her. Why didn’t she have her credentials?

A peek into the soul of the BLM:

This is BLM and what they stand for pic.twitter.com/Mup2e69RYn — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

“Yall gonna die one by one, ya stupid fucks”

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush. “Y`all gonna die one by one” – BLM LA

Part 3 pic.twitter.com/Mc073mOpTD — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

“All your mamas are b*ches and your daddies are maggots” pic.twitter.com/abi9vDPvj7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

The evil ‘protesters’ tried to break into the hospital where the two sheriff’s deputies are fighting for their lives.

BLM is a terrorist organization:

BLM is a terrorist organization https://t.co/KN4mmBVhVA — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/8W3ciYNtmo — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

THE SHOOTING

The incident happened Saturday at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard around 7 p.m. The location is a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station.

The surveillance video of the shooting shows the suspect ambush the deputies as they sat in the patrol vehicle.

A man clad in dark clothing walks up to the parked vehicle at the Metro station, approaches the window on the passenger’s side and fires several times at close range. The suspect then runs off on foot. One deputy is seen emerging from the passenger side and stumbling around on foot for several seconds before the video ends.

Both deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds and underwent surgery at a local hospital. They were described as alive but in critical condition.

“That was a cowardly act,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train.”

“To see somebody just walk up and start shooting on them. It pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time. There’s no pretty way to say it.”

One deputy was described as a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy. Her husband came to the hospital after the shooting.

The other deputy was a 24-year-old man and his girlfriend and parents came to the hospital.

Villanueva said he swore in both deputies to office just 14 months ago in the same class.

Here is a video of Huang being taken down:

ABC7 showing video of radio reporter being taken down to the pavement by officers, handcuffed and led to a patrol car outside of hospital where two #LA County deputies shot in ambush are being treated @LASDHQ #crime #SoCal pic.twitter.com/rTg1UdeDKA — Scott Schwebke (@TheChalkOutline) September 13, 2020

VIDEO OF THE ATTACK AND AFTERMATH

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Sheriff Villanueva Discusses Ambush Shooting of Two Deputies in Compton. To watch the full press conference, please visit https://t.co/fOaVP5wTUe pic.twitter.com/7gXlbLQpAK — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

This is the scene where two police officers were ambushed in Compton. Both officers were shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/ZocNMU69XT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020