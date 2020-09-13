Minden Trump rally vs teeny weeny Biden teleprompter rallies

By
M. Dowling
-
0

On a positive note, after writing about the ambush of two young police officers, President Trump was greeted by thousands upon thousands at Minden, Nevada last night. There was a huge overflow crowd.

The media is complaining about social distancing, claiming the President is endangering the lives of the attendees at his rally. However, they lost all credibility when they ignored, and continue to ignore the Democrats’ rioters.

The excuse Biden uses for getting no one at his rallies is he needs to social distance, but we suggest that is not the case.

MINDEN, NEVADA LAST NIGHT

BIDEN SNOOZE RALLIES

He can’t speak without his teleprompter.

