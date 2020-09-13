Minden Trump rally vs teeny weeny Biden teleprompter rallies

On a positive note, after writing about the ambush of two young police officers, President Trump was greeted by thousands upon thousands at Minden, Nevada last night. There was a huge overflow crowd.

The media is complaining about social distancing, claiming the President is endangering the lives of the attendees at his rally. However, they lost all credibility when they ignored, and continue to ignore the Democrats’ rioters.

The excuse Biden uses for getting no one at his rallies is he needs to social distance, but we suggest that is not the case.

MINDEN, NEVADA LAST NIGHT

Just watched a sea of people rush to the front of the barricades ahead of tonight’s rally in Minden, NV. pic.twitter.com/pawt9D2P3Z — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) September 12, 2020

‼️ President @realDonaldTrump speaking to Great American Patriots in Minden, Nevada at a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY!#TrumpPence2020 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/R0klHgUEfb — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) September 13, 2020

Loud cheers as snipers get set on top of semi trucks parked around the airport #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/nGTT9REO0T — Ben Margiott (@BenMargiott) September 13, 2020

What the mainstream media won’t be showing you. Be sure to spread it far and wide! #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/zqEPfbnpGj — PNY (@PONY_Official) September 13, 2020

Incredible scenes as Air Force One lands at #TrumpRally in Michigan! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mgy18DlbPf — Maggie VandenBerghe (@FogCityMidge) September 10, 2020

This crowd in Michigan rocks! Epic “Build That Wall” Chant as President @realDonaldTrump blasts Joe Biden for being weak on the border and wanting to bring in thousands of refugees. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/YSUd8S8rLP — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) September 10, 2020

BIDEN SNOOZE RALLIES

He can’t speak without his teleprompter.

Awaiting Biden outside a UAW hall in Warren, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/oYZr69yHyw — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 9, 2020