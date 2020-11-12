BLM co-founder to meet with Biden to lay out expectations

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors asked to meet with the President-elect hopeful Joe Biden to discuss the movement’s agenda. According to Fox News, she will lay out expectations for the incoming administration.

Black Lives Matter is the violent Marxist group working in concert with Antifa to loot and burn some of our major — blue — cities.

“Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome,” Cullors wrote in a letter to Biden and the fake Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday. “In short, Black people won this election.”

Actually, no one won yet, but Fox News is lying about that. This reminds me of how Joseph Goebbels propagandized his countrymen.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” ~ big lie theory, Nazi propagandist, Joseph Goebbels

Cullors plans to hold Biden’s feet to the fire. She said that Black people “want to be heard and our agenda to be prioritized.”

THE AGENDA

Her agenda is communism. She insists on defunding the police.

The issue before Biden is the enormously, grossly exaggerated problem of police brutality. It’s actually a tiny problem. The real problem is black on black crime.

Biden promised to create an economic plan that provides housing, education, and financial support to Black and Latino communities who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He will redistribute the wealth from white people to minorities, the new bogeymen. BLM wants reparations from people who did nothing wrong for people who didn’t earn it.

Biden gave a shout-out to Black Americans during his premature victory speech this past week.

“The African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours,” Biden said at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. “I said from the outset I wanted a campaign that represented America, and I think we did that. Now that’s what I want the administration to look like.”

Cullors reminded Biden and Harris that they both “expressed regrets regarding your record on issues impacting Black people,” and advised them to “take your direction from Black grassroots organizers that have been engaged in this work for decades, with a legacy that spans back to the first arrival of enslaved Africans.”

“We would like to be actively engaged in your Transition Team’s planning and policy work,” Cullors said. “Let’s get to work!”

She’s a violent communist separatist. What could go wrong?

TRAINED MARXISTS

Cullors recently said she wants “sea changes” in the Democrat Party.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, a “trained Marxist,” wants the Democratic party to be a political force to match their current movement. They are focused on policy change, Axios reported.

“Without the sea changes our movement recommended for the 2020 Democratic platform, any claims to allyship and solidarity with our work to fight for Black liberation are for naught,” Cullors said, Axios reported.

Cullors told Axios she had proposed “about 10” amendments to the 2020 Democratic Party platform covering policing [including defunding], criminal justice and legal system reform, abolishing mandatory minimums, decriminalizing and expunging drug-related charges, reparations, education [including removing police from schools], and the environment [extreme climate change laws]. Still, they were all rejected without a vote.

