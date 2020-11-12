China reviews US human rights abuses for Human Rights Council – seriously

This next story is bizarre. American leftists, including the family of a young black woman killed by police as she stepped in the line of fire, begged the U.N. Human Rights Council to investigate the United States for human rights abuses and [fraudulent] systemic racism [an invention of the idle minds in the halls of academia].

China was recently elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council, seriously, no joke. The Council reviewed the U.S. human rights record.

China’s spokesman summarized.

China wishes to recommend to the U.S. that they “root out systematic racism, address widespread police brutality, and combat discrimination against African-Americans.”

They want the U.S. to respect Americans right to health, stop politicizing and stigmatizing COVID-19 [that’s the Communist Chinese virus from Wuhan], take holistic methods to reduce social inequality, combat the increasingly severe intolerance and violence, stop concentrating migrants and migrant children [they imprison people who disagree with them, including a million Muslims], stop the proliferation of guns, and something about stop torturing and killing for political reasons in other countries.

China, a leading human rights abuser in the WORLD! Really?

These are the authoritarian thugs who allowed their people to travel around the world, but not within the country, while the virus was rampant. They lied about the virus spreading through communities. These are among the worst abusers of human rights in the world.

What a pathetic organization of dictators and thugs.

Do watch: