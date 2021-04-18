BLM communists damage Columbus Fountain, attack responding police









Black Lives Matter communists damaged the Columbus Fountain in front of Union Station in D.C. last night. They then attacked the police who responded. In addition, D.C. plans to obliterate statues memorializing George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Christopher Columbus. This is what these communists are doing in our nation’s capital.

#BLM protesters damaged the Columbus Fountain in front of the Union Station in Washington DC using fireworks and spray paint. They then attacked responding police. pic.twitter.com/PRXPNqvw46 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 18, 2021

JUST NOW: Columbus Fountain in front Union Station vandalized with graffiti, expended fireworks and flares pic.twitter.com/4ec63RI149 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) April 18, 2021

D.C. is going to obliterate Washington, Jefferson, and Columbus because they’re communists.

#NEW “Remove, relocate or contextualize the following assets:” •Washington Monument

•Jefferson Memorial

•Columbus Fountain DCFACES group assembled by @MayorBowser recommends changes to names of monuments, parks, schools, etc. that are inconsistent with DC values. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/01aknZemSj — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) September 1, 2020

ANTIFA, ANARCHO-COMMUNISTS

Meanwhile, in Portland, Antifa vandalized the First Christian Church. This is at least the third Christian house of worship to be violently targeted by Antifa. This church provides meals weekly to the homeless.

They tore through Portland damaging stores Friday and Saturday night.

In video, we see a person in a wheelchair stacking debris against an occupied building in downtown Portland during the #BLM #antifa riot on Friday night. Those flames quickly spread to the building itself & caused a massive fire. Video by @jennytyoung: pic.twitter.com/brKcTnnvTz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 18, 2021

As part of #antifa’s riot overnight where they carried out arson attacks, they also smashed up businesses in downtown again. A Japanese restaurant was among may who had its windows broken. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/uyqFVUcLJs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2021

Oakland, Cal.: #Antifa set part of a car dealership on fire. pic.twitter.com/5CNmf1eOn6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2021

Apple was burned but these are Tim Cook’s peeps:

.@Apple in Portland turned their flagship downtown store into a site for BLM art & radical political messages after it was destroyed by BLM rioting last year. And yet, it is never enough. This is what #antifa did to the store: https://t.co/VjDcofwMm1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2021

