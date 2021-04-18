BLM communists damage Columbus Fountain, attack responding police

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Black Lives Matter communists damaged the Columbus Fountain in front of Union Station in D.C. last night. They then attacked the police who responded. In addition, D.C. plans to obliterate statues memorializing George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Christopher Columbus. This is what these communists are doing in our nation’s capital.

D.C. is going to obliterate Washington, Jefferson, and Columbus because they’re communists.

ANTIFA, ANARCHO-COMMUNISTS

Meanwhile, in Portland, Antifa vandalized the First Christian Church. This is at least the third Christian house of worship to be violently targeted by Antifa. This church provides meals weekly to the homeless.

They tore through Portland damaging stores Friday and Saturday night.

Apple was burned but these are Tim Cook’s peeps:

