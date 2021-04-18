Double-masked Biden gives Japan’s Prime Minister a burger and fries









Remember how they trashed Donald Trump for giving burgers to a college football team? Well, for some reason it’s okay for senile Joe, the most far-left president ever, to have Japan’s Prime Minister fly halfway around the world to get a plate of burger and fries. Ole hard-left Joe sat far away from him with two masks on for the photo of the event.

How did they eat or talk? Why sit eight feet away with double masks on after they have both been vaccinated? Just a photo-op message? Another message for Americans Joe looks down upon as stupid?

Kamala was nearby, with two masks on, staring at them.

What a conversation they must have not had. Could this be to hide Joe Biden’s senility?

White House photo shows what looks like a burger and fries lunch for the Friday visit of Japan’s prime minister. pic.twitter.com/loN6ZAqqu0 — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) April 17, 2021

Trump actually had a feast for the Clemson Tigers. He had burgers from McDonald’s and Wendy’s, hot dogs, pizza, and he paid for the meal himself.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was the first world leader to visit the White House since Biden’s installation, and the entire event was amateurish and offensive.

No one greeted the head of the Japanese government upon arrival.

That’s an insult whether it was meant that way or not. It’s very poor etiquette.

Once Prime Minister Suga was inside the White House, his peer did not show. Instead, Kamala Harris delivered the introductory remarks.

PM Suga should have turned around and gone home.

Then the vice president showed up and no Joe:

How a real @POTUS greets foreign leaders, it’s not that complicated. Here’s how President Trump greeted Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. pic.twitter.com/wecMXPyJNy — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) April 16, 2021

