Headmaster slams father who wrote a letter criticizing critical race theory









Andrew Gutman, a former banker who now heads his family’s chemical business, does not regret writing a letter to the parents of his daughter’s elite school in a posh neighborhood in Manhattan about the harmful and racist critical race theory.

It has gotten worse for him as the headmaster responded saying his letter is “deeply offensive and harmful.”

Truth is offensive and harmful now. She made herself look incredibly foolish

Mr. Gutman condemned the school teaching critical race theory and viewing everything through a racial lens. They are “desecrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” he said.

Mr. Gutman said he grew increasingly concerned and frustrated by what he saw happening at the school. Last year he refused to sign the school’s anti-racism pledge. “I thought they were going to kick my daughter out then,” Gutmann said. “They didn’t but next year they have the pledge built into the yearly school contract.”

The pledge asks that parents of prospective students explain how their family’s values align with the school’s “commitment to creating an anti-racist and inclusive school community.” The application also states that the school “requires all members, including at least one parent/guardian, to participate in required anti-racist training and ongoing reflection.”

Gutmann said it was all too much for him and he finally put his pen to paper.

“Someone had to do it,” he said. “Someone had to light the match. Everyone’s so afraid of cancel culture. We’re going to destroy the city, we’re going to destroy the country.”

Gutmann said the school managed to sneak in the increased emphasis on race during the pandemic when everyone was distracted. He said the once-rigorous curriculum completely changed over the summer.

“I don’t know who’s really driving this and nobody does,” he said.

His letter’s most controversial claim is objecting to the school’s belief in “systemic racism” and how “any educational, professional, or societal outcome where Blacks are underrepresented is prima facie evidence of the aforementioned systemic racism, or of white supremacy and oppression.”

THEN IT GOT CRAZIER

Brearley’s head of school fired back Friday with her own message to the school’s families, calling Gutmann’s letter “deeply offensive and harmful.”

“This afternoon, I and others who work closely with Upper School students met with more than one hundred of them, many of whom told us that they felt frightened and intimidated by the letter and the fact that it was sent directly to our homes,” Jane Fried wrote. “Our students noted that as this letter, which denies the presence of systemic racism, crossed their doorways, the evidence of ongoing racism – systemic or otherwise – is daily present in our headlines.”

Gutmann, 45, dismissed the notion that Brearley students would be “frightened” by a letter.

“The upper schoolers are afraid of getting a letter at their home?” Gutmann said Saturday. “They’re frightened and intimidated? The school has said its number one priority is to teach the girls intellectual bravery and courageousness. Either they are lying or else they have done an atrocious job.” In the letter, Gutmann decried the school’s “vacuous, inappropriate, and fanatical use of words such as equity, diversity, and inclusiveness.

“If Brearley’s administration was truly concerned about so-called ‘equity,’ it would be discussing the cessation of admissions preferences for legacies, siblings, and those families with especially deep pockets,” Gutmann wrote.

“If the administration was genuinely serious about ‘diversity,’ it would not insist on the indoctrination of its students, and their families, to a single mindset, most reminiscent of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. Instead, the school would foster an environment of intellectual openness and freedom of thought.”

He criticized the school for gutting the traditional curriculum and censoring books while repeatedly telling parents that its first priority is the “safety” of the children.

“For goodness sake, Brearley is a school, not a hospital!” he wrote.

Gutmann said he most resented how “Brearley has begun to teach what to think, instead of how to think.”

Gutmann said he’s received an overwhelming number of supportive emails, from parents at Brearley as well as other private schools in the city.

This father is so right, so obviously right, and yet the headmaster is comforting ridiculous kids who say they’re afraid of a letter? She’s offended? What is wrong with her?

The only systemic racism is coming from the Left. They’re always been bigots. The KKK was the militant arm of the Democrat Party in the south. Jim Crow laws were Democrat creations. Now, they want systemic racism against whites.

