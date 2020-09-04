BLM eats their own, shows up at the mayor’s house after midnight

The terrorists of Black Lives Matter showed up at Mayor Muriel Bowser’s house last night after midnight. Muriel’s the mayor who wants to get rid of the Washington Monument or name it something else. She’s on BLM’s side and has Black Lives Matter graffiti on her streets, renamed a street after them, and constantly caters to them.

They couldn’t get into Bower’s house so they banged on neighbor’s doors.

After encouraging this type of behavior for months, she condemend the BLM for harassing diners. That might have agitated them, but they are eating their own.

Watch the videos:

BLM-Antifa at Bowser’s house last night in DC https://t.co/FxJcY03AdO — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 3, 2020

LIVE: Situational update September 3. https://t.co/64QCRprWc6 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 3, 2020

Since they couldn’t go onto Mayor Bowser’s property, the activists started knocking on the doors of neighbors. “Get off my lawn!” yelled her next door neighbor from a second floor window. pic.twitter.com/VDWqpU3XhE — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 3, 2020

They trash Muriel, it’s like eating your own:

BLM DC is trashing Muriel Bowser now https://t.co/ly8zxOObYd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 3, 2020