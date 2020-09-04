BLM eats their own, shows up at the mayor’s house after midnight

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The terrorists of Black Lives Matter showed up at Mayor Muriel Bowser’s house last night after midnight. Muriel’s the mayor who wants to get rid of the Washington Monument or name it something else. She’s on BLM’s side and has Black Lives Matter graffiti on her streets, renamed a street after them, and constantly caters to them.

They couldn’t get into Bower’s house so they banged on neighbor’s doors.

After encouraging this type of behavior for months, she condemend the BLM for harassing diners. That might have agitated them, but they are eating their own.

Watch the videos:

They trash Muriel, it’s like eating your own:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply