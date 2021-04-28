BLM millionaire Patrisse Cullors led jail reform group living large









In case you missed it, The Daily Caller reports yet another group led by millionaire property owning communist Patrisse Cullors spent lavishly at a luxury resort. It’s so reminiscent of, I don’t know, brutal dictators we see in various parts of the world.

A Los Angeles-based jail reform group led by BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors dropped nearly $26,000 for “meetings” at a luxury Malibu beach resort in 2019, campaign finance records show.

Cullors, a self-proclaimed “trained Marxist,” raked in upwards of $20,000 a month serving as chairwoman of Reform LA Jails in 2019, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

Reform LA Jails dropped $10,179 for “meetings and appearances” at the Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu, California, and another $15,593 at the Malibu Conference Center, a corporate conference facility owned by the resort, according to the records, which covered the time period between July and September 2019. Guests at the 200-acre resort, where rooms start at $600 a night, have exclusive access to a private five-acre strip of the Malibu coast.

It must be nice to be such a dedicated commie and get to enjoy all those luxuries and own property.

