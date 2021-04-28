Breaking…AFL sues Biden Admin for providing farm aid by race









America First Legal has just filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for illegally excluding Americans from receiving farm aid based upon their race.

AFL believes in equal rights, dignity, and treatment under the law and embraces the eternal vision of Martin Luther King Jr.

As you know, the Biden administration is providing farm aid to everyone except white people. That is unAmerican and violates our Constitution and Bill of Rights for which Democrats supporting Joe Biden have no regard.

It violates equal treatment under the law, a governing principle of our nation.

THE DEMOCRAT BILL

Section 1005 of the multi-trillion-dollar bill offers “socially disadvantaged” farm owners total debt forgiveness of up to hundreds of thousands of no-strings dollars per farmer. But white men needn’t apply. The bill’s definition of “socially disadvantaged,” drawn from elsewhere in federal law, limits aid to racial groups who faced historic discrimination.

Newly elected Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who proposed the measure, says it will make up for years of discrimination. Sorry, senator, but this is discrimination.

Discrimination likewise mars the bill’s aid to restaurants. It grants restaurant owners up to $5 million per facility to offset losses caused by lockdowns. That’s a lifeline for restaurants barely hanging on.

Only women, veterans, and owners of “socially and economically disadvantaged” concerns (again, defined racially elsewhere in federal law) may apply during the program’s first three weeks. Most white males go to the back of the line, even if their needs are more pressing.

Treating white male farmers and restaurant owners like second-class citizens violates the principle that we are all equal under the law, a principle guaranteed by the 14thAmendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The pandemic hurt everyone.

