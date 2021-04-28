Call for help in the Ashli Babbitt killing









If you remember, Ashli Babbitt is the young woman who was shot in the neck or shoulder and died after she attempted to climb through a broken window in a hallway of the House of Representatives on January 6th.

An Air Force veteran and Trump supporter, Mrs. Babbit was involved in the storming of the Capitol building. She didn’t engage in the vandalism directly but as she, a petite woman, climbed through the now-broken window, head down, unarmed, you can see a black man moving towards her slowly with his gun drawn, taking at least one-and-a-half seconds to line up to shoot her.

His lawyer said he shot her because she had a backpack on and it could have had a bomb. He was exonerated but the family is suing because they have their doubts.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the “officers didn’t understand when they were allowed to use deadly force, and that the less-than-lethal weapons that officers had were also not as successful as they believed they would be.

You can believe that or not, but the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt did not even attempt to use a non-lethal weapon. He says he shouted a warning. Some witnesses said he did not.

There has been NO cooperation from the police or the government. There is a request for a copy of their use of force guidelines and the government refuses to turn them over.

A call for help on the Ashli Babbitt killing – We asked the US Capitol Police for their use of force guidelines. They responded with a refusal to provide anything. If you have the actual (not similar, but actual) USCP use of force guidelines – DM me. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 27, 2021

The CBP, obviously a different department, has their use of force guidelines online and these sections caught our attention (along with plenty of others):

REASONABLE IN ASHLI’S CASE?

Authorized Officers/Agents may use “objectively reasonable “force only when it is necessary to carry out their law enforcement duties. The“reasonableness ”of a particular use of force is based on the totality of circumstances known by the officer/agent at the time of the use of force and weighs the actions of the officer/agent against the rights of the subject, in light of the circumstances surrounding the event. Reasonableness will be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer/agent on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight. The calculus of reasonableness embodies an allowance for the fact that law enforcement officers/agents are often forced to make split-second decisions – in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving – about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.

IMMINENT IN ASHLI’S CASE?

Authorized Officers/Agents may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer/agent has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of serious physical injury or death to the officer/agent or to another person.

Warning the next videos are very graphic of the actual shooting:

